1912 Megan Creek Drive
Last updated June 25 2019 at 2:02 AM

1912 Megan Creek Drive

1912 Megan Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1912 Megan Creek Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Well maintained popular one story house in South Paloma Creek. Nice flow with open floor concept. Four bedroom 2 full bath. Forth room could be great office with bay windows. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and pretty back splash. SS appliances. Title on all wet area. Great neighborhood with three swimming pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

