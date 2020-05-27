Well maintained popular one story house in South Paloma Creek. Nice flow with open floor concept. Four bedroom 2 full bath. Forth room could be great office with bay windows. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter top and pretty back splash. SS appliances. Title on all wet area. Great neighborhood with three swimming pools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1912 Megan Creek Drive have any available units?
1912 Megan Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1912 Megan Creek Drive have?
Some of 1912 Megan Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1912 Megan Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1912 Megan Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.