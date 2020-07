Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Lovely north facing, super clean 3 BdRM 2 Bth! Property boasts fresh neutral paint thru out, quality laminate in the FmRm, new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen features lots of cabinet space, built in black microwave, dishwasher, & electric range. SS fridge, & washer & dryer also included. Large fenced yard has open patio. 2 in blinds thru out, ceiling fans in FMRM & Master. Community park & pool in the hood! Pets on case by case.