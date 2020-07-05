1713 Pebblebrook Way

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available for move in immediately. Refrigerator included. We will installed new stove after tenants move in. Beautiful single story with 3 bedrooms and two full baths. Open floor plan , tile and laminate floors & light colored grey walls, this home is meticulous. Large Master bdrm towards back of property for added privacy. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, opens to family room. Spacious back yard with many fruit trees. Convenient location close to shopping, highway and entertainment. We are looking for tenants with strong income, credit check can be flexible.