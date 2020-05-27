All apartments in Little Elm
Last updated August 22 2019 at 6:43 AM

1701 Creek Bend Lane

1701 Creek Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Creek Bend Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Cute home on a large corner lot. Offers neutral colors and open floorplan with ceramic tile throughout home. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets and counter space. Large walk-in pantry and master closet. Move in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Creek Bend Lane have any available units?
1701 Creek Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1701 Creek Bend Lane have?
Some of 1701 Creek Bend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Creek Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Creek Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Creek Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Creek Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1701 Creek Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Creek Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 1701 Creek Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Creek Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Creek Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 1701 Creek Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1701 Creek Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 1701 Creek Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Creek Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Creek Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 Creek Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 Creek Bend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

