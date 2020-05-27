Cute home on a large corner lot. Offers neutral colors and open floorplan with ceramic tile throughout home. The kitchen is spacious with lots of cabinets and counter space. Large walk-in pantry and master closet. Move in ready!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1701 Creek Bend Lane have any available units?
1701 Creek Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1701 Creek Bend Lane have?
Some of 1701 Creek Bend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Creek Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Creek Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.