Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Nice 4-2-2 one-story home the Frisco-Little Elm border. New paint and wood laminate flooring in December 2018! Split bedrooms, with master in the back (with walk-in closet and separate tub and shower). This home features an open concept kitchen with island, and a covered back patio. Easy access to Frisco, Plano, and The Colony.