Last updated May 31 2019 at 2:33 AM

1638 MYRTLE Drive

1638 Myrtle Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1638 Myrtle Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious duplex on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bath.Great location close to the lake Lewisville, restaurants, tollway, and shopping. Ready to move in. Large family features tile floors & brick fireplace. Kitchen with plenty of counter & cabinet space features electric cook top, and refrigerator stays with the house. Breakfast nook with window seat. Lrg master features walk in closet & master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Huge game room up with half bath perfect for entertaining. Ceramic tile in all wet areas & family. 2' blinds thruout. Cat 5 wiring. Huge game room up with half bath perfect for entertaining. Good size backyard to enjoy the outdoors. Washer & dryer to stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1638 MYRTLE Drive have any available units?
1638 MYRTLE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1638 MYRTLE Drive have?
Some of 1638 MYRTLE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1638 MYRTLE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1638 MYRTLE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1638 MYRTLE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1638 MYRTLE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1638 MYRTLE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1638 MYRTLE Drive offers parking.
Does 1638 MYRTLE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1638 MYRTLE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1638 MYRTLE Drive have a pool?
No, 1638 MYRTLE Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1638 MYRTLE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1638 MYRTLE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1638 MYRTLE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1638 MYRTLE Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1638 MYRTLE Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1638 MYRTLE Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

