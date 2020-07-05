1638 MYRTLE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious duplex on a large corner lot with 3 bedrooms, and 2.5 bath.Great location close to the lake Lewisville, restaurants, tollway, and shopping. Ready to move in. Large family features tile floors & brick fireplace. Kitchen with plenty of counter & cabinet space features electric cook top, and refrigerator stays with the house. Breakfast nook with window seat. Lrg master features walk in closet & master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Huge game room up with half bath perfect for entertaining. Ceramic tile in all wet areas & family. 2' blinds thruout. Cat 5 wiring. Good size backyard to enjoy the outdoors. Washer & dryer to stay.