1617 Lionheart Drive

Great Location in Frisco!Charming,3 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Home With 2 Living Areas,2 Dining Areas & Bonus Space, Perfect For A Small Study.Secluded Master Suite With New Carpet,Upgraded Double Vanities, New Mirrors,New Flooring,New Paint,New Light Fixtures!New Door Hardware Throughout.Upgraded Wood Look Laminate. Beautifully updated Kitchen With ton of Cabinet Space That Opens Up To Breakfast Area & Main Living Room. Secondary Bathroom Upgraded With Large Walk In Shower. Enjoy Spring And Summer On The AMAZING Covered Patio, Perfect For Entertaining!Minutes Away From Lake Lewisville, Little Elm Lakefront, Dallas Tollway, & Sam Rayburn Tollway. Blinds will be installed through out the house in 1 week