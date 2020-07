Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities game room on-site laundry parking garage

Immaculate and beautiful home with a very bright and open floor plan awaits you. Home has a Radiant Barrier in the attic to cut down on your electric bills. All bedrooms, game room and laundry room upstairs. Stunning kitchen with island, granite counters and cherry wood cabinets. Wonderful master retreat with a huge walk in closet. Refrigerator is included. This home won't last long, call today for your private showing.