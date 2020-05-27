All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
1578 Chivalry Lane
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:00 PM

1578 Chivalry Lane

1578 Chivalry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1578 Chivalry Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home in great neighborhood. Brand new carpet and paint. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.Large living areas and kitchen feature gorgeous slate floors.Enormous master bedroom features walk in closet and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious with hardwood floors & ceiling fans. Retreat to the large backyard with a nice view . Upstairs includes small loft or living area. Great size backyard with storage shed and deck patio.Community pool and playgroud just a short walk away. It does not back to Eldorado! Lake is just down the street for boating and fishing.Close to schools,shopping,restaurants and Dallas North Tollway.Ready to move in. All measurements & info TBV.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1578 Chivalry Lane have any available units?
1578 Chivalry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1578 Chivalry Lane have?
Some of 1578 Chivalry Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1578 Chivalry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1578 Chivalry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1578 Chivalry Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1578 Chivalry Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1578 Chivalry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1578 Chivalry Lane offers parking.
Does 1578 Chivalry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1578 Chivalry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1578 Chivalry Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1578 Chivalry Lane has a pool.
Does 1578 Chivalry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1578 Chivalry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1578 Chivalry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1578 Chivalry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1578 Chivalry Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1578 Chivalry Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

