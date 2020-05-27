1578 Chivalry Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage walk in closets pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous home in great neighborhood. Brand new carpet and paint. Lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage.Large living areas and kitchen feature gorgeous slate floors.Enormous master bedroom features walk in closet and garden tub. Secondary bedrooms are very spacious with hardwood floors & ceiling fans. Retreat to the large backyard with a nice view . Upstairs includes small loft or living area. Great size backyard with storage shed and deck patio.Community pool and playgroud just a short walk away. It does not back to Eldorado! Lake is just down the street for boating and fishing.Close to schools,shopping,restaurants and Dallas North Tollway.Ready to move in. All measurements & info TBV.