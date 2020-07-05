All apartments in Little Elm
1570 Brandywine Lane

1570 Brandywine Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1570 Brandywine Lane, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
Beautiful, spacious, well-maintained house in sought after Wynfield Farms community with 3 BEDROOMS and a STUDY that could be used as 4th bedroom. Brand new never used Stainless Steel appliances, recently upgraded kitchen faucet, fence, roof, custom interior paints and exterior paint. Split Master bedroom with walk-in-closet, spacious pantry with laundry room. Awesome community with community pool and playgrounds located on this street itself, under 2 miles from Little Elm Park & Beach on Lake Lewisville, under 1 mile from Hydrous Wade Park. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. Landlord pays HOA, REFRIGERATOR included, move-in ready, A MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1570 Brandywine Lane have any available units?
1570 Brandywine Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1570 Brandywine Lane have?
Some of 1570 Brandywine Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1570 Brandywine Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1570 Brandywine Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1570 Brandywine Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1570 Brandywine Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1570 Brandywine Lane offer parking?
No, 1570 Brandywine Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1570 Brandywine Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1570 Brandywine Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1570 Brandywine Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1570 Brandywine Lane has a pool.
Does 1570 Brandywine Lane have accessible units?
No, 1570 Brandywine Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1570 Brandywine Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1570 Brandywine Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 1570 Brandywine Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1570 Brandywine Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

