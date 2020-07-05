1570 Brandywine Lane

Amenities

Beautiful, spacious, well-maintained house in sought after Wynfield Farms community with 3 BEDROOMS and a STUDY that could be used as 4th bedroom. Brand new never used Stainless Steel appliances, recently upgraded kitchen faucet, fence, roof, custom interior paints and exterior paint. Split Master bedroom with walk-in-closet, spacious pantry with laundry room. Awesome community with community pool and playgrounds located on this street itself, under 2 miles from Little Elm Park & Beach on Lake Lewisville, under 1 mile from Hydrous Wade Park. Great location, close to schools, shopping, restaurants and major highways. Landlord pays HOA, REFRIGERATOR included, move-in ready, A MUST SEE!