1562 Crown View Drive

Light and Bright open floor plan in Wynfield Farms. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 living areas. Study can be used as a 2nd living area or formal dining room. Master bedroom is spacious and master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Large kitchen with island. Granite counter,stainless steel appliances. Designer pattern tiles in all the public areas. New Carpet and fresh paint. Backyard features oversized patio. Walk to community pool. Criteria: credit score > 675, monthly income at lease three times of rent, no criminal records. Pets allowed. $50 application fee for each adult.