Little Elm, TX
1562 Crown View Drive
1562 Crown View Drive

1562 Crown View Drive
Location

1562 Crown View Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Light and Bright open floor plan in Wynfield Farms. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 living areas. Study can be used as a 2nd living area or formal dining room. Master bedroom is spacious and master bath has separate shower and garden tub. Large kitchen with island. Granite counter,stainless steel appliances. Designer pattern tiles in all the public areas. New Carpet and fresh paint. Backyard features oversized patio. Walk to community pool. Criteria: credit score > 675, monthly income at lease three times of rent, no criminal records. Pets allowed. $50 application fee for each adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1562 Crown View Drive have any available units?
1562 Crown View Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1562 Crown View Drive have?
Some of 1562 Crown View Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1562 Crown View Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1562 Crown View Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1562 Crown View Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1562 Crown View Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1562 Crown View Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1562 Crown View Drive offers parking.
Does 1562 Crown View Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1562 Crown View Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1562 Crown View Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1562 Crown View Drive has a pool.
Does 1562 Crown View Drive have accessible units?
No, 1562 Crown View Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1562 Crown View Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1562 Crown View Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1562 Crown View Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1562 Crown View Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

