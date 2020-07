Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 4 bed, 2.5 bath duplex in Little Elm! Open floor plan with ceramic tile entryway. SS appliances in the kitchen, with a breakfast bar. Double sinks in the bath. Upper bedroom, perfect for children with a toy box-window seat. Gas Log fireplace is perfect for this time of year! Patio is right off large dining area. Move-in could be as early as December 15th!