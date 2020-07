Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Such a WELL taken care of home! Home is move in ready!! 4-bedroom 2-bathroom 1-story! Highlights include: fresh paint, super nice laminate floors,stainless steel appliances, HUGE family room, French patio doors, nice landscaping and good sized backyard. Spacious Master suite offers tub & separate shower! Great location and easy access to major roads. Must SEE! New Roof and New Fence stain. No pets please.