Little Elm, TX
1473 Waterford Drive
Last updated February 14 2020 at 6:02 AM

1473 Waterford Drive

1473 Waterford Drive · No Longer Available
Little Elm
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Accessible Apartments
2 Bedrooms
Location

1473 Waterford Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Gorgeous 4 BR, 2-Bath house located close to Lake Lewisville. Stately curb appeal, sitting on a corner lot with beautifully landscaped yards. Captivating property features include ample space for family gatherings, open kitchen, brand new appliances, and newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops.
What you will love about the property: Open spaces and large family and kitchen-family dining areas, Master bedroom and Living areas overlooking the backyard, new carpeting in bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled garage area that can be used as an extension of your living spaces for larger gatherings or parties. Best Value with a superb property!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1473 Waterford Drive have any available units?
1473 Waterford Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1473 Waterford Drive have?
Some of 1473 Waterford Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1473 Waterford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1473 Waterford Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1473 Waterford Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1473 Waterford Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1473 Waterford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1473 Waterford Drive offers parking.
Does 1473 Waterford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1473 Waterford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1473 Waterford Drive have a pool?
No, 1473 Waterford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1473 Waterford Drive have accessible units?
No, 1473 Waterford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1473 Waterford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1473 Waterford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1473 Waterford Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1473 Waterford Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

