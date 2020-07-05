1473 Waterford Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous 4 BR, 2-Bath house located close to Lake Lewisville. Stately curb appeal, sitting on a corner lot with beautifully landscaped yards. Captivating property features include ample space for family gatherings, open kitchen, brand new appliances, and newly remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops.

What you will love about the property: Open spaces and large family and kitchen-family dining areas, Master bedroom and Living areas overlooking the backyard, new carpeting in bedrooms and a beautifully remodeled garage area that can be used as an extension of your living spaces for larger gatherings or parties. Best Value with a superb property!