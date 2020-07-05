1448 Puerto Lago Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

AVAL NOW - NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb, 1 Story Home Built By Beazer. Brick & Stone Elevation, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with great covered front porch & study with French Doors. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master Bedroom is split from other 2 bedroom, great for privacy. Master bath has large walk in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. See Transaction desk for *Lease application instructions ** Application fee is $45 per adult over age of 18. Submit TAR application with proof of income. Pets & Pet deposit are accepted case by case.