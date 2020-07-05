All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1448 Puerto Lago Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1448 Puerto Lago Drive
Last updated March 14 2020 at 9:35 PM

1448 Puerto Lago Drive

1448 Puerto Lago Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1448 Puerto Lago Drive, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
AVAL NOW - NO CATS - 2 dogs less than 25 lb, 1 Story Home Built By Beazer. Brick & Stone Elevation, 3 Bedroom 2 Bath home with great covered front porch & study with French Doors. Kitchen features 42 inch cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Master Bedroom is split from other 2 bedroom, great for privacy. Master bath has large walk in closet, double sinks, garden tub and separate shower. See Transaction desk for *Lease application instructions ** Application fee is $45 per adult over age of 18. Submit TAR application with proof of income. Pets & Pet deposit are accepted case by case.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1448 Puerto Lago Drive have any available units?
1448 Puerto Lago Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1448 Puerto Lago Drive have?
Some of 1448 Puerto Lago Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1448 Puerto Lago Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1448 Puerto Lago Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1448 Puerto Lago Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1448 Puerto Lago Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1448 Puerto Lago Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1448 Puerto Lago Drive offers parking.
Does 1448 Puerto Lago Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1448 Puerto Lago Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1448 Puerto Lago Drive have a pool?
No, 1448 Puerto Lago Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1448 Puerto Lago Drive have accessible units?
No, 1448 Puerto Lago Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1448 Puerto Lago Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1448 Puerto Lago Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1448 Puerto Lago Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1448 Puerto Lago Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District