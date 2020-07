Amenities

STUNNING HOME in sought after Sunset Pointe. Beautifully updated with new new wood flooring, granite, white kitchen, built in electric fireplace in open living room. Lots of crown molding throughout, this three bedroom two bath has a great open feel and is awaiting new owners. This home has a nice size backyard with plenty of privacy. Community pools, playgrounds, parks and ponds. Lake Lewisville park and marina minutes away!