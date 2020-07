Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story home in the heart of Little Elm. Brand new custom paint, custom fixtures, stainless steel appliances, engineered wood floors, and many other designer features. Large walk-in closet in the Master Bedroom. Oversized Pantry. Spacious kitchen with island. Park next door. Large backyard with deck. Ready for immediate move-in. Pets considered on a case by case basis.