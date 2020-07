Amenities

parking pool playground fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace Property Amenities parking playground pool

Wonderful two storage house with very nice neighborhood, Open Floor plan, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2 living areas with one downstairs and one upstairs. Master room with sitting area. Formal dining area, Eat-in kitchen with plenty space, Separate laundry area. New carpets. Fresh painting, Gorgeous tile floor cover whole downstairs. Large backyard. The community playground and pool are closed by. Close to everything.