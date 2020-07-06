1329 Carlet Dr.

Amenities
New Construction in Little Elm! - Be the first to live in this amazing home! New construction in the community of Valencia on the Lake! Entertainer's dream kitchen and living area! This beautiful one story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, dining area, fireplace, covered porch & patio and a 2-car garage. Work from home in the roomy office. The kitchen opens up to the family room. The master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, huge shower and separate soaking tub with an extra large walk-in closet. Please text or email James Braddock, james@rpmdallas.com or 817-829-1591.
(RLNE5511920)