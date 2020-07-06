All apartments in Little Elm
1329 Carlet Dr.
1329 Carlet Dr.

1329 Carlet Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1329 Carlet Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
new construction
New Construction in Little Elm! - Be the first to live in this amazing home! New construction in the community of Valencia on the Lake! Entertainer's dream kitchen and living area! This beautiful one story home features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, dining area, fireplace, covered porch & patio and a 2-car garage. Work from home in the roomy office. The kitchen opens up to the family room. The master bathroom has dual vanity sinks, huge shower and separate soaking tub with an extra large walk-in closet. Please text or email James Braddock, james@rpmdallas.com or 817-829-1591.

(RLNE5511920)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1329 Carlet Dr. have any available units?
1329 Carlet Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1329 Carlet Dr. have?
Some of 1329 Carlet Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1329 Carlet Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1329 Carlet Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1329 Carlet Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1329 Carlet Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1329 Carlet Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1329 Carlet Dr. offers parking.
Does 1329 Carlet Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1329 Carlet Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1329 Carlet Dr. have a pool?
No, 1329 Carlet Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1329 Carlet Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1329 Carlet Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1329 Carlet Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1329 Carlet Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1329 Carlet Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1329 Carlet Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

