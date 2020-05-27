1117 Mist Flower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking media room

Awesome combo of NORTH FACING with Exemplary Frisco ISD home! The open floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for storage, 2.5 luxurious bathrooms Soaring ceilings all the way from foyer thru family room +Hardwood flooring and Upgraded Carpet+ Game room and Study room+ Media room which is all wired for surround sound for entertainment+ Chef's dream kitchen that flows through to the Breakfast Nook+ Tons of upgrades including wrought iron balusters, Gorgeous Granite counter-tops and SS appliances +Covered front porch and Covered back patio for kids to play and entertainment+ Come see this spacious home today!