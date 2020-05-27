All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1117 Mist Flower Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1117 Mist Flower Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1117 Mist Flower Drive

1117 Mist Flower Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1117 Mist Flower Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
media room
Awesome combo of NORTH FACING with Exemplary Frisco ISD home! The open floor plan encompasses 3 spacious bedrooms with plenty of room for storage, 2.5 luxurious bathrooms Soaring ceilings all the way from foyer thru family room +Hardwood flooring and Upgraded Carpet+ Game room and Study room+ Media room which is all wired for surround sound for entertainment+ Chef's dream kitchen that flows through to the Breakfast Nook+ Tons of upgrades including wrought iron balusters, Gorgeous Granite counter-tops and SS appliances +Covered front porch and Covered back patio for kids to play and entertainment+ Come see this spacious home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1117 Mist Flower Drive have any available units?
1117 Mist Flower Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1117 Mist Flower Drive have?
Some of 1117 Mist Flower Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1117 Mist Flower Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1117 Mist Flower Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1117 Mist Flower Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1117 Mist Flower Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1117 Mist Flower Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1117 Mist Flower Drive offers parking.
Does 1117 Mist Flower Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1117 Mist Flower Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1117 Mist Flower Drive have a pool?
No, 1117 Mist Flower Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1117 Mist Flower Drive have accessible units?
No, 1117 Mist Flower Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1117 Mist Flower Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1117 Mist Flower Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1117 Mist Flower Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1117 Mist Flower Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District