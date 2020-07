Amenities

fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace microwave refrigerator Property Amenities

Here is a nice and cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home nestled in a well established neighborhood. Beautiful corner lot with great landscaping. Eat in kitchen with wood cabinets and bay windows. Very well maintained & very close to the Lake Lewisville. A must see!! Showing agent & their client to verify all information herein.