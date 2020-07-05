1024 Ponderosa Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 game room

Beautiful home with UPDATED floors, Stainless Steel kitchen appliances, bathrooms, and Corian Stone counters. Large living room with new 100% waterproof floor. Vaulted ceiling! Separate Master bedroom from other bedrooms, lots of storage space, new HVAC tune-up, new roof, newly painted interior. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Huge living room and game room with a beautiful fireplace.

Enjoy the green back yard and the Lake view in the subdivision. Little Elm Outdoor sand beach and Lakes just minutes away will be a paradise for summer and Holliday entertainments with all kind of water & Park Recreation

Section 8 Tenant Welcome.