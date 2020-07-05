All apartments in Little Elm
Find more places like 1024 Ponderosa Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Little Elm, TX
/
1024 Ponderosa Ridge
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:15 AM

1024 Ponderosa Ridge

1024 Ponderosa Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Little Elm
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1024 Ponderosa Ridge, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
game room
Beautiful home with UPDATED floors, Stainless Steel kitchen appliances, bathrooms, and Corian Stone counters. Large living room with new 100% waterproof floor. Vaulted ceiling! Separate Master bedroom from other bedrooms, lots of storage space, new HVAC tune-up, new roof, newly painted interior. All bedrooms have ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. Huge living room and game room with a beautiful fireplace.
Enjoy the green back yard and the Lake view in the subdivision. Little Elm Outdoor sand beach and Lakes just minutes away will be a paradise for summer and Holliday entertainments with all kind of water & Park Recreation
Section 8 Tenant Welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Ponderosa Ridge have any available units?
1024 Ponderosa Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Little Elm, TX.
What amenities does 1024 Ponderosa Ridge have?
Some of 1024 Ponderosa Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Ponderosa Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Ponderosa Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Ponderosa Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Little Elm.
Does 1024 Ponderosa Ridge offer parking?
No, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 1024 Ponderosa Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Ponderosa Ridge have a pool?
No, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 1024 Ponderosa Ridge have accessible units?
No, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Ponderosa Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 1024 Ponderosa Ridge have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1024 Ponderosa Ridge has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423
Little Elm, TX 75068
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy
Little Elm, TX 75068

Similar Pages

Little Elm 1 BedroomsLittle Elm 2 Bedrooms
Little Elm Accessible ApartmentsLittle Elm Apartments with Pool
Little Elm Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX
Southlake, TXBalch Springs, TXDenison, TXAzle, TXFairview, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXPrinceton, TXKrum, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District