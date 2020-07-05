1004 Mist Flower Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage media room

Spacious 4 bedroom home in the highly sought after, prestigious community of Frisco Hills in Little Elm. This home is located in the highly accredited Frisco ISD schools. The home has an open floor plan and lots of windows to bring in natural light. High ceilings in the family room, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and a gas cooktop all add to this amazing home. Hardwood floors in the entry extend to the family room. Upgraded carpets in all bedrooms. Media room is prewired with a 5.1 surround sound system. With a covered patio and a nice backyard it is the perfect place to relax on the weekend. This home is perfect for every family and to host parties for any occasion.