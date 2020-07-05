All apartments in Little Elm
Little Elm, TX
1004 Mist Flower Drive
Last updated November 15 2019 at 5:43 AM

1004 Mist Flower Drive

1004 Mist Flower Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1004 Mist Flower Dr, Little Elm, TX 75068

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Spacious 4 bedroom home in the highly sought after, prestigious community of Frisco Hills in Little Elm. This home is located in the highly accredited Frisco ISD schools. The home has an open floor plan and lots of windows to bring in natural light. High ceilings in the family room, kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, and a gas cooktop all add to this amazing home. Hardwood floors in the entry extend to the family room. Upgraded carpets in all bedrooms. Media room is prewired with a 5.1 surround sound system. With a covered patio and a nice backyard it is the perfect place to relax on the weekend. This home is perfect for every family and to host parties for any occasion.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

