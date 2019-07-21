All apartments in Liberty Hill
211 Grange ST
211 Grange ST

211 Grange St · No Longer Available
211 Grange St, Liberty Hill, TX 78642

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
dishwasher
microwave
stainless steel
parking
garage
Welcome to the Central Park neighborhood, walking distance to the new splash pad coming soon and downtown Liberty Hill! You'll love the kitchen with quartz counter tops, custom cabinets with soft close doors and stainless steel appliances. Modern light fixtures and beautiful finished concrete floors lend to the country chic style. There is ample room in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a two car garage and exceptional storage space. The master bedroom closet is enormous. This home won't last!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Does 211 Grange ST have any available units?
211 Grange ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Liberty Hill, TX.
What amenities does 211 Grange ST have?
Some of 211 Grange ST's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Grange ST currently offering any rent specials?
211 Grange ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Grange ST pet-friendly?
No, 211 Grange ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Liberty Hill.
Does 211 Grange ST offer parking?
Yes, 211 Grange ST offers parking.
Does 211 Grange ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 211 Grange ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Grange ST have a pool?
No, 211 Grange ST does not have a pool.
Does 211 Grange ST have accessible units?
No, 211 Grange ST does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Grange ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Grange ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Grange ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Grange ST does not have units with air conditioning.
