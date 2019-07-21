211 Grange ST

Amenities

Welcome to the Central Park neighborhood, walking distance to the new splash pad coming soon and downtown Liberty Hill! You'll love the kitchen with quartz counter tops, custom cabinets with soft close doors and stainless steel appliances. Modern light fixtures and beautiful finished concrete floors lend to the country chic style. There is ample room in this spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with a two car garage and exceptional storage space. The master bedroom closet is enormous. This home won't last!