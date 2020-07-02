Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

6619 Forest Grove Available 12/06/19 Leon Valley~ 3 bedroom~ Freshly Painted Interior~No Carpeting~New Appliances - Three bedroom with two car detached garage and private backyard. Freshly painted interior with all new vinyl faux wood flooring throughout. No carpeting! Kitchen includes brand NEW Refrigerator & Smoothtop Range/Stove. Full size washer dryer connections located off the kitchen. Great floorplan! Come see. All 3 spacious bedrooms located upstairs. This home is located just around the corner from Rimkus Park with neighborhood pool right across the street. Pet welcome with depsoit, see pet policy.



