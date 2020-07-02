All apartments in Leon Valley
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:56 AM

6619 Forest Grove

6619 Forest Grove · No Longer Available
Location

6619 Forest Grove, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Leon Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
6619 Forest Grove Available 12/06/19 Leon Valley~ 3 bedroom~ Freshly Painted Interior~No Carpeting~New Appliances - Three bedroom with two car detached garage and private backyard. Freshly painted interior with all new vinyl faux wood flooring throughout. No carpeting! Kitchen includes brand NEW Refrigerator & Smoothtop Range/Stove. Full size washer dryer connections located off the kitchen. Great floorplan! Come see. All 3 spacious bedrooms located upstairs. This home is located just around the corner from Rimkus Park with neighborhood pool right across the street. Pet welcome with depsoit, see pet policy.

(RLNE5350293)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6619 Forest Grove have any available units?
6619 Forest Grove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 6619 Forest Grove have?
Some of 6619 Forest Grove's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6619 Forest Grove currently offering any rent specials?
6619 Forest Grove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6619 Forest Grove pet-friendly?
Yes, 6619 Forest Grove is pet friendly.
Does 6619 Forest Grove offer parking?
Yes, 6619 Forest Grove offers parking.
Does 6619 Forest Grove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6619 Forest Grove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6619 Forest Grove have a pool?
Yes, 6619 Forest Grove has a pool.
Does 6619 Forest Grove have accessible units?
No, 6619 Forest Grove does not have accessible units.
Does 6619 Forest Grove have units with dishwashers?
No, 6619 Forest Grove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6619 Forest Grove have units with air conditioning?
No, 6619 Forest Grove does not have units with air conditioning.

