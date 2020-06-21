6402 Pacer Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable and established Leon Valley neighborhood. This home features 2 living areas, separate dining area, large eat in kitchen, separate laundry area, florida room, spacious bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and a large yard with a deck that's idea for outdoor entertainment and activities. Surrounded with major shopping and entertainment centers, schools, and access to major roads for easy commute in and out of the neighborhood. Available for immediate move in upon application approval.