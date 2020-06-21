All apartments in Leon Valley
Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

6402 Pacer Trail

6402 Pacer Trail · (210) 338-0093
Location

6402 Pacer Trail, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Canterfield

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1787 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath home located in desirable and established Leon Valley neighborhood. This home features 2 living areas, separate dining area, large eat in kitchen, separate laundry area, florida room, spacious bedrooms with 2 full bathrooms and a large yard with a deck that's idea for outdoor entertainment and activities. Surrounded with major shopping and entertainment centers, schools, and access to major roads for easy commute in and out of the neighborhood. Available for immediate move in upon application approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6402 Pacer Trail have any available units?
6402 Pacer Trail has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 6402 Pacer Trail currently offering any rent specials?
6402 Pacer Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6402 Pacer Trail pet-friendly?
No, 6402 Pacer Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 6402 Pacer Trail offer parking?
Yes, 6402 Pacer Trail does offer parking.
Does 6402 Pacer Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6402 Pacer Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6402 Pacer Trail have a pool?
No, 6402 Pacer Trail does not have a pool.
Does 6402 Pacer Trail have accessible units?
No, 6402 Pacer Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 6402 Pacer Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 6402 Pacer Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6402 Pacer Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 6402 Pacer Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
