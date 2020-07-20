All apartments in Leon Valley
Find more places like 6201 GRISSOM RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leon Valley, TX
/
6201 GRISSOM RD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6201 GRISSOM RD

6201 Grissom Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leon Valley
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

6201 Grissom Road, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Leon Valley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
trash valet
Come home to a unique style of contemporary urban living. Community amenities include a business center, fitness studio, swimming pool, hot tub, clubhouse and coffee lounge. Other perks include free assigned carports, valet trash service and fantastic management.

Interior amenities include walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, a patio/balcony, oversized bedrooms and oversized bathrooms! The kitchens are beautiful featuring granite counters, stainless-steel appliances and a microwave!
* Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information.
* Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6201 GRISSOM RD have any available units?
6201 GRISSOM RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
What amenities does 6201 GRISSOM RD have?
Some of 6201 GRISSOM RD's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6201 GRISSOM RD currently offering any rent specials?
6201 GRISSOM RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6201 GRISSOM RD pet-friendly?
No, 6201 GRISSOM RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 6201 GRISSOM RD offer parking?
Yes, 6201 GRISSOM RD offers parking.
Does 6201 GRISSOM RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6201 GRISSOM RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6201 GRISSOM RD have a pool?
Yes, 6201 GRISSOM RD has a pool.
Does 6201 GRISSOM RD have accessible units?
No, 6201 GRISSOM RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6201 GRISSOM RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 6201 GRISSOM RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6201 GRISSOM RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6201 GRISSOM RD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Forest Oaks
6313 Evers Road
Leon Valley, TX 78238

Similar Pages

Leon Valley 1 BedroomsLeon Valley 2 Bedrooms
Leon Valley 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLeon Valley Apartments with Garages
Leon Valley Pet Friendly PlacesBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXSchertz, TXConverse, TX
Alamo Heights, TXCastle Hills, TXSelma, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TX
Wimberley, TXMcQueeney, TXCanyon Lake, TXTimberwood Park, TXKerrville, TXCibolo, TXHelotes, TXKirby, TXPleasanton, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversityTexas Lutheran University
St Philip's CollegeSan Antonio College
St. Mary's University