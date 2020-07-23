5814 Cary Grant Drive

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in highly sought after Leon Valley. This home features renovated kitchen w/ new shaker cabinets, granite & appls., new wood, tile and carpet flooring and new int./ext. paint. Home has been updated with new fixtures throughout and an inviting custom walk in shower in the mst. bath and don't forget the vaulted ceilings in the L/R with a fireplace. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard on 2 levels and well maintained yard. Scheduled a showing today won't last long



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.