Leon Valley, TX
5814 Cary Grant Drive
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:42 AM

5814 Cary Grant Drive

5814 Cary Grant Drive · (210) 702-2080
Location

5814 Cary Grant Drive, Leon Valley, TX 78240
Leon Valley

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,745

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1729 sqft

Amenities

Beautifully remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bath home in highly sought after Leon Valley. This home features renovated kitchen w/ new shaker cabinets, granite & appls., new wood, tile and carpet flooring and new int./ext. paint. Home has been updated with new fixtures throughout and an inviting custom walk in shower in the mst. bath and don't forget the vaulted ceilings in the L/R with a fireplace. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard on 2 levels and well maintained yard. Scheduled a showing today won't last long

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,745, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,745, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 Cary Grant Drive have any available units?
5814 Cary Grant Drive has a unit available for $1,745 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5814 Cary Grant Drive have?
Some of 5814 Cary Grant Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 Cary Grant Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Cary Grant Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Cary Grant Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5814 Cary Grant Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5814 Cary Grant Drive offer parking?
No, 5814 Cary Grant Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5814 Cary Grant Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Cary Grant Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Cary Grant Drive have a pool?
No, 5814 Cary Grant Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5814 Cary Grant Drive have accessible units?
No, 5814 Cary Grant Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Cary Grant Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 Cary Grant Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5814 Cary Grant Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5814 Cary Grant Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
