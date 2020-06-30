5624 Poppy Seed Run, Leon Valley, TX 78238 Seneca West
Amenities
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom single family home with solar panels to save you hundreds on utilities. Move in ready. Don't wait, see now before gone. Close to shopping. The new carpet will be installed next week along with other repairs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5624 POPPY SEED RUN have any available units?
5624 POPPY SEED RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
Is 5624 POPPY SEED RUN currently offering any rent specials?
5624 POPPY SEED RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.