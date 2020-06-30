All apartments in Leon Valley
5624 POPPY SEED RUN
5624 POPPY SEED RUN

5624 Poppy Seed Run · No Longer Available
Location

5624 Poppy Seed Run, Leon Valley, TX 78238
Seneca West

Amenities

garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nice 4 bedroom single family home with solar panels to save you hundreds on utilities. Move in ready. Don't wait, see now before gone. Close to shopping. The new carpet will be installed next week along with other repairs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5624 POPPY SEED RUN have any available units?
5624 POPPY SEED RUN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leon Valley, TX.
Is 5624 POPPY SEED RUN currently offering any rent specials?
5624 POPPY SEED RUN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5624 POPPY SEED RUN pet-friendly?
No, 5624 POPPY SEED RUN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leon Valley.
Does 5624 POPPY SEED RUN offer parking?
Yes, 5624 POPPY SEED RUN offers parking.
Does 5624 POPPY SEED RUN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5624 POPPY SEED RUN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5624 POPPY SEED RUN have a pool?
No, 5624 POPPY SEED RUN does not have a pool.
Does 5624 POPPY SEED RUN have accessible units?
No, 5624 POPPY SEED RUN does not have accessible units.
Does 5624 POPPY SEED RUN have units with dishwashers?
No, 5624 POPPY SEED RUN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5624 POPPY SEED RUN have units with air conditioning?
No, 5624 POPPY SEED RUN does not have units with air conditioning.

