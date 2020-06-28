905 Swan Flower Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly new construction garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage new construction pet friendly

New construction Home in highly Sought After Leander ISD - Must see home in Oak Creek. Single level, 3-bedroom/2-bath with an office.Tons of natural light, and vaulted ceilings make this home really bright and open. Designer finishes through out, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and oversized center island in the kitchen. Covered patio and fenced yard, indoor utility room and two car garage. Great location in highly acclaimed Leander school district and convenient to Metro Rail, HEB, restaurants and shopping, ACC and schools. Really nice community park and pool with splash pad.



