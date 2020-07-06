801 Estancia Way

Amenities

2 Story 4 Bedroom + Game room+ Formal Dining w/3 sides stone available for rent in Estates of N Creek Ranch! - Large 4-bed home close to new "Tom Glenn" HS in LISD. Also close to Leander MetroRail station too! Rare ~2432sqft, 2 Story 4 Bedroom + Game room+ Formal Dining w/3 sides stone in Estates of N Creek Ranch. Kitchen is open to Family room w/stainless steel appliances, 20" ceramic tile floor, breakfast bar & breakfast area. Master suite w/walk-in closet, garden tub, double vanity w/ brushed nickel faucets. Family room w/wood type floor, 2" faux wood blinds. Large game-room and secondary bedrooms. NOTE: No smokers. To view all of our available properties, please visit our website at www.alpsmgmt.com.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5349140)