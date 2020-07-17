All apartments in Leander
Find more places like 507 Las Colinas.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leander, TX
/
507 Las Colinas
Last updated August 13 2019 at 11:01 AM

507 Las Colinas

507 Las Colinas Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leander
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

507 Las Colinas Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom 2 Bath with and Office/4th Bedroom in Vista Ridge - Great curb appeal with this beautiful 1-story 3 bed/2 bath home at 2060 sq ft. There is an office that be used as an office or a 4th bedroom. The home sits on a quiet street with lots of mature shade trees. Welcoming entry with skylight, spacious open-floor plan, formal dining, large kitchen, gas range & breakfast area, Family room with gas fireplace. Master has separate shower and garden tub with a spacious walk in closet. Hardwood floors, tile, New carpet in the bedrooms. This elegant home is centrally located in the heart of Leander. Complete with HOA pool & park! This is a must-see property and ready for immediate move in.

More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!

Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993

(RLNE5037417)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 507 Las Colinas have any available units?
507 Las Colinas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 507 Las Colinas have?
Some of 507 Las Colinas's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 507 Las Colinas currently offering any rent specials?
507 Las Colinas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 Las Colinas pet-friendly?
Yes, 507 Las Colinas is pet friendly.
Does 507 Las Colinas offer parking?
No, 507 Las Colinas does not offer parking.
Does 507 Las Colinas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 Las Colinas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 Las Colinas have a pool?
Yes, 507 Las Colinas has a pool.
Does 507 Las Colinas have accessible units?
No, 507 Las Colinas does not have accessible units.
Does 507 Las Colinas have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 Las Colinas does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 Las Colinas have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 Las Colinas does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

22 North
149 S Bagdad Rd
Leander, TX 78641
Trailside Oaks
680 Naumann Dr
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls II
7860 183a Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Standard at Leander Station
1680 Hero Way
Leander, TX 78641
Park at Crystal Falls I
7740 183A Toll Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Conley
665 Bagdad Road
Leander, TX 78641
The Sarah by Arium
16760 W Ronald Reagan Blvd
Leander, TX 78641
Leander Junction
14801 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Leander, TX 78641

Similar Pages

Leander 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLeander 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leander Apartments with GaragesLeander Apartments with Gyms
Leander Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TX
Buda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXWimberley, TX
Belton, TXBrushy Creek, TXBurnet, TXLago Vista, TXKingsland, TXBastrop, TXHorseshoe Bay, TXHornsby Bend, TXCanyon Lake, TXNolanville, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District