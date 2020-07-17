507 Las Colinas

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly walk in closets pool fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors range walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 2 Bath with and Office/4th Bedroom in Vista Ridge - Great curb appeal with this beautiful 1-story 3 bed/2 bath home at 2060 sq ft. There is an office that be used as an office or a 4th bedroom. The home sits on a quiet street with lots of mature shade trees. Welcoming entry with skylight, spacious open-floor plan, formal dining, large kitchen, gas range & breakfast area, Family room with gas fireplace. Master has separate shower and garden tub with a spacious walk in closet. Hardwood floors, tile, New carpet in the bedrooms. This elegant home is centrally located in the heart of Leander. Complete with HOA pool & park! This is a must-see property and ready for immediate move in.



More photos and details on this listing are available on my website. You can also view ALL AREA HOMES FOR LEASE Quickly, Easily, & FREE on my website: http://stuartmencher.matrix.abor.com The links are on the top of the page just below the skyline. Feel free to let me know what you like!!!



Please call, text, or email for Showing or more info!!! Please let me know if you have any questions about qualifications. My experience and knowledge is free and I may be able to help you get what you want!!!!! I can also locate other properties as well. Stuart Mencher, Realtor SmartSource Realty stuart@smartsourcerealty.com 512-466-4993



(RLNE5037417)