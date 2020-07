Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

You will love this kitchen! 5 Real bedrooms AND an office! 3 FULL baths! Game room! Covered Patio! Large game room upstairs with a full bedroom and bath Kitchen has SO many cabinets and counter top space that you will wonder what to do with it all! Upgraded backsplash, and under cabinet lighting and pedants. UPGRADED AC unit features energy saving features and nest thermostat. Ready to go!