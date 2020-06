Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

Real Wood Floors and new carpet 2018. Great home with over 3000 sq ft 4 BR 2.5 bath, 3 living areas, with extra large game room up, master is down with garden bath and extra shower. Over size master. Formal Dining and extra living room or could be an office off the front of the house. Den with corner fireplace. Roomy back yard with covered patio. Just a nice place to live with walking distance to Leander High School. Ready for move in. Do Not Miss Out! This home will lease out FAST!