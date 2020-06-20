2140 Local Rebel Street

Amenities

140 Local Rebel Street, Leander, TX 78641 - 3 BR 3 BA Single-Family Home. Listing uploaded and marketed by Tiffany Barnes, Hometown Realtors Of Texas Llc, (210) 294-5793. Available from: 06/02/2020. No pets allowed. Looking for a home with great schools? Enjoy living in this newly constructed home in the highly-rated Leander ISD school district. Stylish finishes throughout including quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and vinyl plank flooring. Conveniently located next to guest parking for your friends to use when they visit. Full access to the amenities - pools, playground, hike and bike trails, and ponds. Close proximity to the H-E-B Center, Starbucks, Whole Foods, Costco, and Target (2140 Local Rebel LOOP ) Move in ready home in great location and amazing neighborhood! Call us Today 210-294-5793 Hometown Realtors of Texas TREC License #9002058 Disclaimer: All information is subject to change and should be independently verified. Copyright© 2020, AUSTIN Actris. All Rights Reserved. [ Published 20-Jun-20 / ID 3572517 ]