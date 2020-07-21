206 Brentwood Drive

Terrific one story house conveniently located off of 183 and Crystal Falls Pwky in the Horizon Park neighborhood. Bedrooms are very spacious Large living area with fireplace Large open kitchen with walk-in pantryEverything to like as the floor plan separates the Master from the other 2 bedrooms. Mature trees provide shade in front and back which helps with cooling costs.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
