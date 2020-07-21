All apartments in Leander
Leander, TX
206 Brentwood Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:36 PM

206 Brentwood Drive

206 Brentwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

206 Brentwood Drive, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Terrific one story house conveniently located off of 183 and Crystal Falls Pwky in the Horizon Park neighborhood.
Bedrooms are very spacious
Large living area with fireplace
Large open kitchen with walk-in pantryEverything to like as the floor plan separates the Master from the other 2 bedrooms.
Mature trees provide shade in front and back which helps with cooling costs.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 Brentwood Drive have any available units?
206 Brentwood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 206 Brentwood Drive have?
Some of 206 Brentwood Drive's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 206 Brentwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
206 Brentwood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 Brentwood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 206 Brentwood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leander.
Does 206 Brentwood Drive offer parking?
No, 206 Brentwood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 206 Brentwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 Brentwood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 Brentwood Drive have a pool?
No, 206 Brentwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 206 Brentwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 206 Brentwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 206 Brentwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 206 Brentwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 206 Brentwood Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 206 Brentwood Drive has units with air conditioning.
