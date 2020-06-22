All apartments in Leander
Leander, TX
1709 W. Broade Street
1709 W. Broade Street

1709 West Broade Street · (512) 520-9060
Location

1709 West Broade Street, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1709 W. Broade Street · Avail. Jul 15

$1,695

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1581 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
1709 W. Broade Street Available 07/15/20 Newly built 3 bedroom in Maya Vista - In the heart of Leander and close to 183 / toll road. Two-story split plan features a spacious Great, dining contemporary kitchen ideal for entertaining. Upstairs master suite features a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanities, enclosed water closet and linen storage. The two secondary bedrooms offer full bath and easily accessible to the laundry room. Right sized fenced yard great for pets, kids, grilling and entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 W. Broade Street have any available units?
1709 W. Broade Street has a unit available for $1,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1709 W. Broade Street have?
Some of 1709 W. Broade Street's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 W. Broade Street currently offering any rent specials?
1709 W. Broade Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 W. Broade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 W. Broade Street is pet friendly.
Does 1709 W. Broade Street offer parking?
No, 1709 W. Broade Street does not offer parking.
Does 1709 W. Broade Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 W. Broade Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 W. Broade Street have a pool?
No, 1709 W. Broade Street does not have a pool.
Does 1709 W. Broade Street have accessible units?
No, 1709 W. Broade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 W. Broade Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 W. Broade Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1709 W. Broade Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1709 W. Broade Street does not have units with air conditioning.
