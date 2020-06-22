Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry bbq/grill

1709 W. Broade Street Available 07/15/20 Newly built 3 bedroom in Maya Vista - In the heart of Leander and close to 183 / toll road. Two-story split plan features a spacious Great, dining contemporary kitchen ideal for entertaining. Upstairs master suite features a walk-in closet, bath with dual vanities, enclosed water closet and linen storage. The two secondary bedrooms offer full bath and easily accessible to the laundry room. Right sized fenced yard great for pets, kids, grilling and entertaining.



(RLNE4507929)