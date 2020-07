Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Convenient to 183 and 183a. Was used as a preschool and formerly for assisted living ctr (zoned C2). Approx 2662 sf. Nice modular construction W/4 large multi-purpose rooms,office, kitchen, laundry room, library, 1 full bathroom and 2 half baths, fenced lot with framed playscape area, Lg storage shed, lots of parking. Bring your daycare and educational dreams! Additional 1502 sq ft office space next door also available.