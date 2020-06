Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible

For Lease mobile home on the front side of this acreage property. Property around the hm is fenced and suitable for pets & children. Lease portion includes the property from the left side of the driveway at the fence by the street to the fenced portion behind the property. Fenced in yard & the home are the items for lease. If interested in the barn & shed, please see agent. No pigs/boars allowed. Back side & the portion to the right of the driveway not included in lease & will be used for other purposes.