Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:04 PM

1228 Gaviota Ln

1228 Gaviota Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1228 Gaviota Lane, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

** Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/joprP5-RjvE **

Welcome Home to this beautiful single story home next Robin Bledsoe Park! Located off Bagdad Rd in highly desirable neighborhood! Large Bedrooms and plenty of windows throughout fill this home with tons of natural light! Kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island, and open to the living area! Incredible Master bedroom with master bath, and large walk-in closet! Private fenced in back yard and covered back patio!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Leander
YEAR BUILT: 2015

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Very well cared for home!
- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Leander!
- HOA Community!
- Next to Robin Bledsoe Park!
- EXCELLENT schools!!
- Lots of natural light
- Stainless steel appliances
- Large, open floor plan
- Fenced in back yard with Covered Patio!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Central Air, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), HOA Community, Granite Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances, Patio, Tile Floor, Walk-in Closet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1228 Gaviota Ln have any available units?
1228 Gaviota Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1228 Gaviota Ln have?
Some of 1228 Gaviota Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1228 Gaviota Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1228 Gaviota Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1228 Gaviota Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1228 Gaviota Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1228 Gaviota Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1228 Gaviota Ln offers parking.
Does 1228 Gaviota Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1228 Gaviota Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1228 Gaviota Ln have a pool?
No, 1228 Gaviota Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1228 Gaviota Ln have accessible units?
No, 1228 Gaviota Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1228 Gaviota Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 1228 Gaviota Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1228 Gaviota Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1228 Gaviota Ln has units with air conditioning.
