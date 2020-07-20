1228 Gaviota Ln

Amenities

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



** Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/joprP5-RjvE **



Welcome Home to this beautiful single story home next Robin Bledsoe Park! Located off Bagdad Rd in highly desirable neighborhood! Large Bedrooms and plenty of windows throughout fill this home with tons of natural light! Kitchen has granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island, and open to the living area! Incredible Master bedroom with master bath, and large walk-in closet! Private fenced in back yard and covered back patio!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Leander

YEAR BUILT: 2015



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Very well cared for home!

- One of the most desirable neighborhoods in Leander!

- HOA Community!

- Next to Robin Bledsoe Park!

- EXCELLENT schools!!

- Lots of natural light

- Stainless steel appliances

- Large, open floor plan

- Fenced in back yard with Covered Patio!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



