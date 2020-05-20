All apartments in Leander
Location

1128 Cactus Apple St, Leander, TX 78641

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Great Home in Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Wonderful home in the Oak Creek Community. This single level home has a nice open feel with high ceilings and lots of natural light. The kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite countertops, is open to the living areas and overlooks the expansive covered patio and fenced yard. Master suite has separate tub & shower and walk in closet and the 2.5 car garage leaves extra space for storage! Awesome floorplan. Refrigerator Included. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Highly sought after Leander schools. Awesome community amenities including park, pool and splash pad! Ready for move in ASAP!

(RLNE4784530)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Cactus Apple have any available units?
1128 Cactus Apple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leander, TX.
What amenities does 1128 Cactus Apple have?
Some of 1128 Cactus Apple's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Cactus Apple currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Cactus Apple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Cactus Apple pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Cactus Apple is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Cactus Apple offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Cactus Apple offers parking.
Does 1128 Cactus Apple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Cactus Apple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Cactus Apple have a pool?
Yes, 1128 Cactus Apple has a pool.
Does 1128 Cactus Apple have accessible units?
No, 1128 Cactus Apple does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Cactus Apple have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Cactus Apple does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1128 Cactus Apple have units with air conditioning?
No, 1128 Cactus Apple does not have units with air conditioning.
