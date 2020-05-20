1128 Cactus Apple

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Great Home in Highly Sought After Leander ISD - Wonderful home in the Oak Creek Community. This single level home has a nice open feel with high ceilings and lots of natural light. The kitchen has upgraded appliances, granite countertops, is open to the living areas and overlooks the expansive covered patio and fenced yard. Master suite has separate tub & shower and walk in closet and the 2.5 car garage leaves extra space for storage! Awesome floorplan. Refrigerator Included. Pets negotiable with additional deposit. Highly sought after Leander schools. Awesome community amenities including park, pool and splash pad! Ready for move in ASAP!



