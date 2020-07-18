Amenities

1033 Cotton Patch Trail Available 08/22/20 Single story 4 bed plus study/office! - Well Maintained! Single story 4 bed plus study/office, open kitchen/dining/living, tile flooring, fireplace, upgraded appliances, & granite c-tops. Serene master suite w/ attached spa/bath has double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Covered patio backs up to greenbelt w/ gorgeous landscape, full sprinkler system, and premium lot. Highly rated Leander Schools! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep.



(RLNE5906799)