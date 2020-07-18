All apartments in Leander
1033 Cotton Patch Trail
1033 Cotton Patch Trail

1033 Cotton Patch Trl · (512) 618-9228
Location

1033 Cotton Patch Trl, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1033 Cotton Patch Trail · Avail. Aug 22

$1,895

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2174 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
hot tub
1033 Cotton Patch Trail Available 08/22/20 Single story 4 bed plus study/office! - Well Maintained! Single story 4 bed plus study/office, open kitchen/dining/living, tile flooring, fireplace, upgraded appliances, & granite c-tops. Serene master suite w/ attached spa/bath has double vanity, garden tub, separate shower, and walk in closet. Covered patio backs up to greenbelt w/ gorgeous landscape, full sprinkler system, and premium lot. Highly rated Leander Schools! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep.

(RLNE5906799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Cotton Patch Trail have any available units?
1033 Cotton Patch Trail has a unit available for $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1033 Cotton Patch Trail have?
Some of 1033 Cotton Patch Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Cotton Patch Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Cotton Patch Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Cotton Patch Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Cotton Patch Trail is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Cotton Patch Trail offer parking?
No, 1033 Cotton Patch Trail does not offer parking.
Does 1033 Cotton Patch Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1033 Cotton Patch Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Cotton Patch Trail have a pool?
No, 1033 Cotton Patch Trail does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Cotton Patch Trail have accessible units?
No, 1033 Cotton Patch Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Cotton Patch Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Cotton Patch Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Cotton Patch Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1033 Cotton Patch Trail has units with air conditioning.
