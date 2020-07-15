All apartments in Leander
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:59 PM

1032 W. South Street

1032 West South Street · (512) 327-4451
Location

1032 West South Street, Leander, TX 78641

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1032 W. South Street · Avail. now

$1,495

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1175 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Move in Ready Leander Single Story! - This lovely single story home is easily accessible in the Westview Meadows community. The home features vinyl plank flooring, an easy floor plan, ceiling fans and four bedrooms. Kitchen comes with dishwasher, range and microwave with easy access to the covered patio in the backyard. Nearby amenities include parks, shopping and easy access to major highways. Garage converted into 4th bedroom, so no usable garage space.

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

• Smoking: NO
• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
• School District: Leander ISD
• Lease Terms: 11 to 23 Month Lease Term
• Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE5105603)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

