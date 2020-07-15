1032 W. South Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

Move in Ready Leander Single Story! - This lovely single story home is easily accessible in the Westview Meadows community. The home features vinyl plank flooring, an easy floor plan, ceiling fans and four bedrooms. Kitchen comes with dishwasher, range and microwave with easy access to the covered patio in the backyard. Nearby amenities include parks, shopping and easy access to major highways. Garage converted into 4th bedroom, so no usable garage space.



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



• Smoking: NO

• Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

• School District: Leander ISD

• Lease Terms: 11 to 23 Month Lease Term

• Administrative Fee: $50



All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.



(RLNE5105603)