Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 2 Full Baths, 2 Large Living Areas that has easy access to the kitchen and breakfast nook. Wood floors in the master bedroom and living areas. The master bedroom has a huge walk-in closet and dual sinks in the bathroom. This fantastic and big house locates in sought-after Grand Heritage Club. Landlord pays HOA fee for you to enjoy resort style amenities, community pool, splash park, bbq grills, club house and fitness center.