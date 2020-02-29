808 Austin Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets pool playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool hot tub

Lovely one story home with an open floor plan with great brick and stone elevation. Large kitchen open to living and dining rooms. Living has a corner fireplace and looks out on the backyard. Master suite has spa bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are located away from master and share a full bath. The cozy study is situated near the front of the house with french doors. Entertain on the covered back porch with patio furniture already in place. Workshop - shed space in the backyard offers additional storage & work space. Very convenient to the wonderful neighborhood amenity center, pools, playground, splash park.