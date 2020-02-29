All apartments in Lavon
Last updated February 29 2020 at 10:20 PM

808 Austin Lane

808 Austin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

808 Austin Lane, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
hot tub
Lovely one story home with an open floor plan with great brick and stone elevation. Large kitchen open to living and dining rooms. Living has a corner fireplace and looks out on the backyard. Master suite has spa bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are located away from master and share a full bath. The cozy study is situated near the front of the house with french doors. Entertain on the covered back porch with patio furniture already in place. Workshop - shed space in the backyard offers additional storage & work space. Very convenient to the wonderful neighborhood amenity center, pools, playground, splash park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 808 Austin Lane have any available units?
808 Austin Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 808 Austin Lane have?
Some of 808 Austin Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 808 Austin Lane currently offering any rent specials?
808 Austin Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Austin Lane pet-friendly?
No, 808 Austin Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 808 Austin Lane offer parking?
No, 808 Austin Lane does not offer parking.
Does 808 Austin Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 808 Austin Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Austin Lane have a pool?
Yes, 808 Austin Lane has a pool.
Does 808 Austin Lane have accessible units?
No, 808 Austin Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Austin Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 808 Austin Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Austin Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Austin Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
