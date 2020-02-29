808 Austin Lane

Amenities
Lovely one story home with an open floor plan with great brick and stone elevation. Large kitchen open to living and dining rooms. Living has a corner fireplace and looks out on the backyard. Master suite has spa bathroom with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Secondary bedrooms are located away from master and share a full bath. The cozy study is situated near the front of the house with french doors. Entertain on the covered back porch with patio furniture already in place. Workshop - shed space in the backyard offers additional storage & work space. Very convenient to the wonderful neighborhood amenity center, pools, playground, splash park.