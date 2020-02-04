All apartments in Lavon
Last updated February 4 2020 at 11:59 PM

310 San Jacinto Drive

310 San Jacinto Drive · No Longer Available
Location

310 San Jacinto Drive, Lavon, TX 75166

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Grandiose home with great covered front porch is located in the Grand Heritage master planned community. This home features a split bedroom plan with the master separate from the secondary bedrooms. Front living area can be used as an office space, sitting room or as formal dining room. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and family living room and features ample counter space and island. All bedrooms are generously sized. Master bathroom features double vanities, separate tub, & walk in shower. Backyard offers an extended covered porch with no neighbors behind you. Applications can be completed and paid online through our website. Each adult 18+ will need to complete their own.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 310 San Jacinto Drive have any available units?
310 San Jacinto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lavon, TX.
What amenities does 310 San Jacinto Drive have?
Some of 310 San Jacinto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 310 San Jacinto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
310 San Jacinto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 310 San Jacinto Drive pet-friendly?
No, 310 San Jacinto Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lavon.
Does 310 San Jacinto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 310 San Jacinto Drive offers parking.
Does 310 San Jacinto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 310 San Jacinto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 310 San Jacinto Drive have a pool?
No, 310 San Jacinto Drive does not have a pool.
Does 310 San Jacinto Drive have accessible units?
No, 310 San Jacinto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 310 San Jacinto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 310 San Jacinto Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 310 San Jacinto Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 310 San Jacinto Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

