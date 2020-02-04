310 San Jacinto Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Grandiose home with great covered front porch is located in the Grand Heritage master planned community. This home features a split bedroom plan with the master separate from the secondary bedrooms. Front living area can be used as an office space, sitting room or as formal dining room. The kitchen is open to the breakfast area and family living room and features ample counter space and island. All bedrooms are generously sized. Master bathroom features double vanities, separate tub, & walk in shower. Backyard offers an extended covered porch with no neighbors behind you. Applications can be completed and paid online through our website. Each adult 18+ will need to complete their own.