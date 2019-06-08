851 Carolina Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Enjoy all the perks of Lantana in this beautiful move in ready two story house in the Wisteria Addition of Lantana. Features include professionally landscaped front yard, plantation shutters throughout, on trend paint colors, and plenty of storage room. Updated kitchen with new granite and painted cabinets, gas cooktop and plenty of room for entertaining. The master suite has hardwood floors, newly installed barn door to the large master bathroom, and an oversized closet. Secondary rooms both have hardwood floors and generous sized closets. Plenty of room to play, study and relax in the generous game room up. Take advantage of the spacious covered patio in the backyard.