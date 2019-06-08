All apartments in Lantana
Find more places like 851 Carolina Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lantana, TX
/
851 Carolina Way
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:54 AM

851 Carolina Way

851 Carolina Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

851 Carolina Way, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Enjoy all the perks of Lantana in this beautiful move in ready two story house in the Wisteria Addition of Lantana. Features include professionally landscaped front yard, plantation shutters throughout, on trend paint colors, and plenty of storage room. Updated kitchen with new granite and painted cabinets, gas cooktop and plenty of room for entertaining. The master suite has hardwood floors, newly installed barn door to the large master bathroom, and an oversized closet. Secondary rooms both have hardwood floors and generous sized closets. Plenty of room to play, study and relax in the generous game room up. Take advantage of the spacious covered patio in the backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 851 Carolina Way have any available units?
851 Carolina Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 851 Carolina Way have?
Some of 851 Carolina Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 851 Carolina Way currently offering any rent specials?
851 Carolina Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 851 Carolina Way pet-friendly?
No, 851 Carolina Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 851 Carolina Way offer parking?
Yes, 851 Carolina Way offers parking.
Does 851 Carolina Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 851 Carolina Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 851 Carolina Way have a pool?
No, 851 Carolina Way does not have a pool.
Does 851 Carolina Way have accessible units?
No, 851 Carolina Way does not have accessible units.
Does 851 Carolina Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 851 Carolina Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 851 Carolina Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 851 Carolina Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXFlower Mound, TXCorinth, TXHickory Creek, TXSouthlake, TXRoanoke, TXKeller, TX
Coppell, TXLittle Elm, TXThe Colony, TXKrum, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXHurst, TXAubrey, TXFarmers Branch, TXSanger, TXProsper, TXHaltom City, TXRichland Hills, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District