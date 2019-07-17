1181 Noble Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

This gorgeous 4-2-2 is located within the Heritage Lantana development. Country Club Living complete with clubhouse, basketball, lakes, pools, a spray park, water park and play structures. Two tennis courts, miles of walking trails, sand volleyball and more. The property features an open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining with the kitchen, which is highlighted with stainless appliances, gas cook top & granite countertops, is open to dining and living areas. With vaulted ceilings & stunning stone fireplace. Master bedroom includes an in suite master bath complete with a separate soaking tub, shower, & dual vanities. The fenced backyard includes a covered patio. Available for move in 6-30-18.