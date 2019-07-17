All apartments in Lantana
1181 Noble Avenue

1181 Noble Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1181 Noble Ave, Lantana, TX 76226

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
This gorgeous 4-2-2 is located within the Heritage Lantana development. Country Club Living complete with clubhouse, basketball, lakes, pools, a spray park, water park and play structures. Two tennis courts, miles of walking trails, sand volleyball and more. The property features an open concept floor plan perfect for entertaining with the kitchen, which is highlighted with stainless appliances, gas cook top & granite countertops, is open to dining and living areas. With vaulted ceilings & stunning stone fireplace. Master bedroom includes an in suite master bath complete with a separate soaking tub, shower, & dual vanities. The fenced backyard includes a covered patio. Available for move in 6-30-18.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1181 Noble Avenue have any available units?
1181 Noble Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lantana, TX.
What amenities does 1181 Noble Avenue have?
Some of 1181 Noble Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1181 Noble Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1181 Noble Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1181 Noble Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1181 Noble Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lantana.
Does 1181 Noble Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1181 Noble Avenue offers parking.
Does 1181 Noble Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1181 Noble Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1181 Noble Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1181 Noble Avenue has a pool.
Does 1181 Noble Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1181 Noble Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1181 Noble Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1181 Noble Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1181 Noble Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1181 Noble Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

