921 Shell Ln

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher extra storage fireplace range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious Lancaster 3-2-2 for Lease - This lovely home is nestled away in a quiet neighborhood. One story 3-2- 2 car garage on a large lot with a great living space just over 1800 sq ft! The open living area boasts stone gas fireplace with mantel. Decorative custom ceramic tile throughout living areas with carpet in bedrooms. The second living area features two skylights and canister lighting great for a reading room or office space. The kitchen features an eat-in dining area with plenty of countertop space, includes a black gas stove, dishwasher. The sunroom just off the living area provides lots of natural light. Master suite has walk-in closet with built-in shelving to create extra storage space. Additional vanity outside of the bathroom. Master bath has dual sea shell vanity sinks, extra pantry for linen, skylight, wall to ceiling tile shower tub. Relaxing back yard with privacy fence and shed for extra storage. New roof to be installed soon. Laundry room features a split island to fold and extra cabinet space above. Garage has a built-in cabinet and shelf to keep organized and maximize space. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!



No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.



Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license.



(RLNE5362242)