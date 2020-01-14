All apartments in Lancaster
921 Shell Ln
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:34 PM

921 Shell Ln

921 Shell Lane · No Longer Available
Location

921 Shell Lane, Lancaster, TX 75146
Westwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious Lancaster 3-2-2 for Lease - This lovely home is nestled away in a quiet neighborhood. One story 3-2- 2 car garage on a large lot with a great living space just over 1800 sq ft! The open living area boasts stone gas fireplace with mantel. Decorative custom ceramic tile throughout living areas with carpet in bedrooms. The second living area features two skylights and canister lighting great for a reading room or office space. The kitchen features an eat-in dining area with plenty of countertop space, includes a black gas stove, dishwasher. The sunroom just off the living area provides lots of natural light. Master suite has walk-in closet with built-in shelving to create extra storage space. Additional vanity outside of the bathroom. Master bath has dual sea shell vanity sinks, extra pantry for linen, skylight, wall to ceiling tile shower tub. Relaxing back yard with privacy fence and shed for extra storage. New roof to be installed soon. Laundry room features a split island to fold and extra cabinet space above. Garage has a built-in cabinet and shelf to keep organized and maximize space. Call (214) 692-2240 to schedule your appointment today!

No Section 8. Pets Case by Case. No Smoking.

Apply online at cwsparks.com. $42.00 application fee per adult over 18. $250 Pet Deposit and $100 Non-Refundable fee per pet. $150 admin fee due at lease signing. Manager of owning entity holds a TX RE license.

(RLNE5362242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 921 Shell Ln have any available units?
921 Shell Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 921 Shell Ln have?
Some of 921 Shell Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 921 Shell Ln currently offering any rent specials?
921 Shell Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 921 Shell Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 921 Shell Ln is pet friendly.
Does 921 Shell Ln offer parking?
Yes, 921 Shell Ln offers parking.
Does 921 Shell Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 921 Shell Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 921 Shell Ln have a pool?
No, 921 Shell Ln does not have a pool.
Does 921 Shell Ln have accessible units?
No, 921 Shell Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 921 Shell Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 921 Shell Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 921 Shell Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 921 Shell Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

