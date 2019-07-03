All apartments in Lancaster
Find more places like 2518 Sunset Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lancaster, TX
/
2518 Sunset Drive
Last updated July 3 2019 at 5:27 PM

2518 Sunset Drive

2518 Sunset Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2518 Sunset Drive, Lancaster, TX 75146

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Brick one level home, with huge fenced backyard, and two car garage. Interior of home includes an open concept, with all electric appliances, large counter space, and beautiful wood cabinetry. Home features spacious common areas, including a fireplace. Floors include a combination of plush carpeting and ceramic tile. Bedrooms are spacious with lots of closet space including a garden tub in the master bedroom. If you are looking for a beautiful place to call home, take advantage of this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2518 Sunset Drive have any available units?
2518 Sunset Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lancaster, TX.
What amenities does 2518 Sunset Drive have?
Some of 2518 Sunset Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2518 Sunset Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2518 Sunset Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2518 Sunset Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2518 Sunset Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lancaster.
Does 2518 Sunset Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2518 Sunset Drive offers parking.
Does 2518 Sunset Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2518 Sunset Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2518 Sunset Drive have a pool?
No, 2518 Sunset Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2518 Sunset Drive have accessible units?
No, 2518 Sunset Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2518 Sunset Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2518 Sunset Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 2518 Sunset Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2518 Sunset Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXDeSoto, TXWaxahachie, TXDuncanville, TXCedar Hill, TXBalch Springs, TXMidlothian, TX
Ennis, TXForney, TXMansfield, TXRowlett, TXFarmers Branch, TXAddison, TXRockwall, TXCoppell, TXSachse, TXWylie, TXTerrell, TXHurst, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District