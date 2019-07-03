2518 Sunset Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage fireplace microwave bathtub carpet

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Brick one level home, with huge fenced backyard, and two car garage. Interior of home includes an open concept, with all electric appliances, large counter space, and beautiful wood cabinetry. Home features spacious common areas, including a fireplace. Floors include a combination of plush carpeting and ceramic tile. Bedrooms are spacious with lots of closet space including a garden tub in the master bedroom. If you are looking for a beautiful place to call home, take advantage of this home today!